COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Maury County Public Schools will begin remote learning for all students effective Tuesday through the Thanksgiving break, the system announced Monday afternoon.
“Today the number of active cases in Maury County surpassed our 1% threshold of 965 with 1,071 active cases. This is a High Status of 1.1%,” the school system said in a statement.
“Maury County Public Schools will pivot immediately to Remote Learning for all students. Students will not report to school and will be contacted by their teacher(s) for remote learning expectations.”
The tentative in-class return date for students is Nov. 30.
“We will continue to monitor the active case count and communicate any changes,” the school system said in a statement.
All teachers will report to work on Tuesday.
Anyone with questions should contact your school.
