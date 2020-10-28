COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - E.A. Cox Middle School will revert to remote learning beginning Thursday due to the rising number of positive cases at the school, the school announced on Tuesday.
The school is closed on Wednesday for cleaning and remote learning will begin on Thursday.
"It is important that you know the safety and protection of your children is the number one priority of E.A. Cox Middle," the school said in a post on Facebook. "We are doing everything possible to keep our students, parents and staff protected from the COVID-19 virus."
The school has assigned a device to each student to use while remote learning.
Students will return to traditional classes on Nov. 9.
Two other schools currently have students remote learning.
Culleoka Unit School high school students in grades 9-12 will be returning to class on Nov. 4. Culleoka Unit School's middle school boys basketball team will return to class on Nov. 2.
All students at Randolph Howell Elementary will return to traditional classes on Nov. 9.
Several schools have students who are remote learning because of COVID-19 protocols.
- Spring Hill Middle School 30 impacted, returning 10/16 through 11/2
- Riverside Elementary School 8 impacted, returning 10/28
- Whitthorne Middle School 34 impacted, returning 10/28
- Whitthorne Middle School 72 impacted, returning 11/2
- Columbia Central High School 17 impacted, returning 11/2
- Columbia Central High School 6 impacted, returning 11/4
- Battle Creek Middle School 19 impacted, returning 11/5
- Battle Creek Middle School 17 impacted, returning 11/6
- Hampshire Unit School 15 impacted, returning 11/4
- Whitthorne Middle School 41 impacted, returning 11/4
- Whitthorne Middle School 34 impacted, returning 11/5
- Spring Hill High School 28 impacted, returning 11/2 through 11/4
- Santa Fe Unit School 26 impacted, returning 11/2 through 11/6
- Baker Elementary School 19 impacted, returning 10/30
- Culleoka Unit School 10 impacted, returning 11/5
- Spring Hill Elementary School 22 impacted, returning 11/6
- Spring Hill High School 12 impacted, returning 11/6 through 11/9
- Hampshire Unit School 11 impacted, returning 11/9
- Marvin Wright Elementary Third Grade Classroom 20 impacted, returning 11/6
Return dates are subject to change
