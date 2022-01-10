COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles said Monday the county will not comply with any OSHA mandate that forces an employee to be vaccinated against their will.
Ogle said this in a letter addressed to Maury County employees regarding the OSHA vaccine mandate and pending Supreme Court case.
Last month a divided Sixth District Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a stay of the OSHA rule. The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case on Friday. Ogle said absent a stay from the Supreme Court later this week, OSHA will once again try and enforce the mandate.
“Maury County Government will not comply with any OSHA mandate that forces an employee to be vaccinated against their will,” Ogles said in the letter. “It should be noted that I am not anti-vaccine, but your healthcare is your business, and I will willfully go to jail before forcing any of you to take the vaccine.”
Ogles said he and the Maury County human resources department are “keeping a close watch on the Supreme Court and their decision” and will provide updates once there is more information.
