COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of shooting his 8-month-old child in the head after an altercation on Saturday afternoon outside a Columbia apartment complex has been arrested.

Columbia Police said Kobia Lloyd, 21, wanted on multiple charges including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, was arrested around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Lloyd was involved in an altercation with a 22-year-old woman who is the mother of his children in the parking lot of Hallmark Apartments, 400 Hallmark Dr., on Saturday afternoon.

During the altercation, Lloyd fired on shot into a vehicle occupied by the woman and their three children, ages 2, 1 and 8 months. The 8-month-old child was struck in the head. The child was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Lloyd was wanted on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment and aggravated child endangerment.