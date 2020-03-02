COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a house fire on Skyline Drive on Sunday, according to Columbia Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 500 block of Skyline Drive around 6:45 a.m. and found the back of the house was engulfed. The fire quickly spread to the home’s attic.
The Columbia Fire Marshal’s office in investigating the cause of the fire. The Columbia Police Department, TBI and District Attorney’s office is assisting in the investigation.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information about the fire should call the Columbia Fire Marshal’s office at 931-560-1740 or Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727.
