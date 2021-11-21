Samuel Modine
Courtesy: Maury County Sheriff's Department

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A Maury County jury found a Columbia man guilty of several charges including first-degree murder on Thursday after a four-day trial, the district attorney general announced.

District Attorney General Brent Cooper said Samuel Modine was found guilty in the shooting death of Eddie Anderson and for shooting Alicia Manning and Hannah Ward on July 26, 2019. Modine called Maury County 911 around 2:30 a.m. and told them “I’ve just shot three people.”

Anderson, Manning and Ward, the mother of Modine’s child, were all taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment after the shooting at a home on Brown Hollow Road. Anderson died of his injuries. Two small children were also in the room where the three adults were shot. Manning and Ward both testified at the trial.

Cooper said Modine was found guilty of first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felony reckless endangerment and aggravated assault after less than one hour of deliberation by the jury.

The jury sentenced Modine to life without the possibility of parole on the count of first-degree murder. He will be sentenced on the other counts by Judge Stella Hargrove at a sentencing hearing on Jan. 27, 2022.

 

