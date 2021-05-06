COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - State and local officials announced JC Ford Company will locate new manufacturing operations to Columbia.
The automated equipment manufacturer will invest $30 million to renovate two existing facilities and create 210 new jobs in Maury County over the next five years.
“As the fifth fastest growing county in Tennessee, Maury County has positioned itself as an ideal place for companies to do business,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “We’re grateful that JC Ford has chosen to invest in Maury County. The 210 new jobs will provide wonderful opportunities for residents in Middle Tennessee.”
“It is exciting to see a company from California open new facilities in Maury County,” Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles said in a statement. “Maury County is quickly becoming a top choice for out-of-state companies looking to manufacture in a business-friendly environment. I welcome JC Ford and thank them for both their investment and the new job opportunities they are creating.”
“Today’s announcement is another incredible win for Columbia – a well-established, and highly respected company creating over 200 new jobs and investing $30 million in our region. On behalf of all of us at the City of Columbia, I welcome JC Ford and look forward to working with them as the further expand their company in our community,” Columbia Mayor Chaz Holder said in a statement. “I would also like to thank Governor Lee, TNECD, TVA, our regional economic development partners and the Maury Alliance for their good work in bringing yet another economic development project to our city. Columbia is well positions thanks to a robust economy, a skilled workforce and partnerships enjoyed at the state and regional level. This project is a prime example.”
Family-owned and operated, JC Ford was founded nearly 80 years ago. The company is a leading manufacturer in high-speed corn tortilla production equipment with production ranging from 1,000 to 8,000 dozen per hour.
JC Ford also manufactures tortilla chip production lines, ranging from 250 pounds per hour to a completely automated 4,000 pounds per hour system. The company works with clients offering customized options for layout, design, equipment, product development and service to fit each client’s needs while maximizing resources and product quality.
“JC Ford has been very impressed with the strong support that we have received from the local and regional communities to expand our operations to Columbia, Tennessee,” Scott Ruhe, President of JC Ford Company, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with this high growth region and attracting the every best talent from the area’s strong manufacturing workforce. We are committed to accelerating our business over the next few years, providing high quality jobs to the region, and investing in the community.”
Hiring is underway. Interested applicants can apply online.
