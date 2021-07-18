COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Maury County Animal Services is changing its hours after an unprecedented increase in animal intakes this year.
Changing hours will allow staff adequate time to provide excellent animal care.
Now through Labor Day, Maury County Animal Services will be open for adoption appointments from 12-7 p.m. each day as long as they are scheduled in advance. Walk up customers will be allowed until 6 p.m. as scheduling and staff permit.
“Our intake has increased over 50% from last year, which means we have taken in over 50 more animals each month this year than last,” the agency wrote on social media. “But, adoptions are up 74%, so we are doing OK.”
On Saturday morning, Maury County Animal Services had over 180 cats and 65 dogs in its care.
“We need a little extra time in the morning to give them the very best care possible,” the agency said on social media. “Thanks for your continued support.”
Visit the website for information on making an appointment or call 931-375-1402.
