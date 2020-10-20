SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - General Motors announced it would be investing $2 billion in its Spring Hill manufacturing plant to build fully electric vehicles, including the all-new luxury Cadillac LYRIQ.
“These investments demonstrate how committed we are to an all-electric future, and how we are investing in our communities and our employees to achieve that future by working together,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing. “The partnership from the State of Tennessee and Maury County were key elements in making this investment possible and I am very excited to see Spring Hill Assembly play a leading role in our journey to transform the future of transportation.”
The announcement adds to the more than $2.3 billion GM has invested in the Spring Hill manufacturing plant since 2010.
The Spring Hill plant will be GM’s third electric vehicle manufacturing site, and the first outside of the state of Michigan. Through this investment, GM’s Spring Hill paint and body shops will undergo major expansions, and general assembly will receive comprehensive upgrades, which include new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling.
Renovation and construction will begin immediately. In addition to the new fully electric Cadillac LYRIQ, traditionally powered Cadillac products, including the XT6 and XT5, will continue to be built in Spring Hill.
“Tennessee is committed to supporting the growth of advanced manufacturing, and in the automotive sector, the focus is on electric vehicles,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “This substantial investment by General Motors will support our efforts to become a leading state for electric vehicle manufacturing, and we thank GM, Maury County and Spring Hill for their continued partnership.”
“Over the last few months I have had the privilege of working with Governor Lee, [ECD] Commissioner [Bob] Rolfe and our partners at General Motors on this project. As one of the key negotiators I can tell you firsthand how important this is not just for our community and Tennessee, but for all of North America,” said Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. “This partnership not only continues our legacy as a leader of manufacturing, it also and importantly secures General Motors at the forefront and as an innovator in EV technology and furthers their mission of an all-electric, zero emissions future. We are excited about this partnership, and the leadership that GM is taking in this rapidly evolving industry.”
GM’s Spring Hill manufacturing plant is the automaker’s largest facility in North America. The flexible vehicle assembly plant and Global Propulsion Systems plant are located on 2,100 acres with 700 of those acres dedicated to farming and an additional 100 acres dedicated to a wildlife habitat.
