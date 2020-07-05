SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The owners of a home on Clara Mathis Road have been displaced after a fire on Saturday night.
The Maury County Fire Department responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an attached garage with a vehicle, boat and other items fully involved and extending into the basement.
Units remained at the scene until 2:30 a.m. checking for fire extension into the floor and walls of the home to ensure a rekindle did not occur.
The homeowners are being helped by the American Red Cross.
