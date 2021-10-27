NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Faurecia officials announced the automotive components manufacturer will expand its operations, creating 171 new jobs in Spring Hill.
Faurecia will invest $18 million to expand its existing facility at 3555 Cleburne Rd. by nearly 100,000 square feet to increase manufacturing capabilities, specifically the production of door panel assemblies for several major OEMs. The expansion comes two years after Faurecia located its manufacturing operations in Tennessee, at which time the company invested $30 million and committed to create nearly 150 new jobs in Maury County.
“Thank you, Faurecia, for choosing to expand in Spring Hill,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “This continued investment underscores our state’s business-friendly climate and highly skilled workforce. The creation of nearly 200 jobs in the automotive sector will significantly increase the opportunities for those in Maury County.”
“We are excited for this expansion that would not have been possible without the team’s experience, an engaged workforce, and local government support,” Petri Duplessis, Faurecia Spring Hill plant manager, said in a news release. “This expansion is another chapter in supporting our employees, our local community and business partners, and commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions to our customers.”
“It is especially gratifying when a world-class company like Faurecia doubles-down and reinvests in your city,” Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman said in a news release. “The City of Spring Hill celebrates Faurecia’s expansion. We are appreciative for the new jobs and additional investment and look forward to Faurecia’s growth and success here.”
Founded in 1997, Faurecia is a top 10 global automotive supplied with 266 industrial sites and approximately 39 R&D centers in 35 countries worldwide and provides innovated solutions to automotive challenged across four business groups: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. The Spring Hill expansion will support Faurecia’s position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of seat systems, full interior systems, electronics and display technologies, and ultra-low and zero emission solutions.
