COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A family has been displaced after a structure fire at a home in the Sagewood community Wednesday morning.
The Maury County Fire Department and Columbia Fire/Rescue responded to the fire on Walnut Drive off Nashville Highway. A Columbia Fire/Rescue crew arrived first on the scene and discovered heavy fire extending into the home.
The fire was quickly knocked down, however the family has been displaced and assistance from the American Red Cross has been requested, according to the Maury County Fire Department.
Maury County Fire Department requested mutual assistance from Columbia because of the proximity to its station.
