MOUNT PLEASANT, TN (WSMV) - A Maury County family is without a home after an overnight fire.
Crews said the fire broke out at the home near Mount Pleasant just before midnight on Tuesday. Smoke was coming out of the home when firefighters arrived on scene.
Officials said there is smoke damage throughout the home located on Mount Joy Road. Officials said the fire started in the kitchen. There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.