Mount Pleasant Fire - 11/5/19

A home on Mount Joy Road was damaged by a fire overnight. (Photo: Maury County Fire Department)

MOUNT PLEASANT, TN (WSMV) - A Maury County family is without a home after an overnight fire.

Crews said the fire broke out at the home near Mount Pleasant just before midnight on Tuesday. Smoke was coming out of the home when firefighters arrived on scene.

Officials said there is smoke damage throughout the home located on Mount Joy Road. Officials said the fire started in the kitchen. There were no injuries.

