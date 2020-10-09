John Blade - 10/9/20
 

Fairview Mayor John Blade was arrested on a charge of shoplifting on Thursday in Spring Hill. (Photo: First Bank)

 
 

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The mayor of Fairview was arrested on Thursday on a charge of shoplifting at Target.

Spring Hill Police said Target has video of John Blade putting items in his bag while only scanning a few items.

 
 
 

