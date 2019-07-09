COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for three children missing from Maury County.

The TBI said Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michale Christian are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian.

Analia is 6 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 4’ tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Abigail is 2 years old and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s 3’ tall and weighs 35 pounds.

Michale is 1 year old and has brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 25 pounds.

Essex and Christian are wanted for custodial interference. The children and their parents were last seen in Van Buren County on July 9. They may be traveling to Minnesota in a white SUV.

If you have information about there whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

