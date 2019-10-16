SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - General Motors employees continue to strike despite the announcement that an agreement deal is on the table.
The strike has been going at the Spring Hill and other GM locations for just over one month.
A deal was reportedly reached on Wednesday, but the details of the agreement have not been released.
The more than 49,000 employees are likely to stay on the picket lines a few more days until the United Auto Worker committee votes on the deal, perhaps as early as Thursday.
After the committee approves the deal, the rank-and-file UAW members would get to vote on the agreement.
Tim Stannard, UAW 1853 President, explained to News4 what was next.
“We have got a meeting in the morning with the chairman of the GM unit there and we’ve got a council meeting where we will go over the details and ask for our approval,” said Stannard. “They told us all along they wouldn’t come back with an agreement they weren’t proud of, we wouldn’t be proud of. I’m hopeful that’s what it is and I’m confident that’s what it is.”
A decision on when the strike will end will likely come out on Thursday after the meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.