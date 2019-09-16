COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Westminster Presbyterian Church is the only place in Maury County where homeless women and children can find a warm bed to sleep in and now the city is threatening to shut it down.
More than 100 adults and 17 children have all come there needing help, and already they’re having to turn people away.
A girl named Trinity graduated from high school after leaving Westminster and is now enrolled at Columbia State Community College.
There was one mom who was homeless but now has a new house and job.
Then there’s former resident Betty Long.
“I don’t know what I’d do without it because I still depend on them for a lot of help,” said Long.
For three years Westminster has been taking people in helping them get everything from food and clothes to job placement and education.
Then Tuesday the fire marshal came in saying the old church needs a new fire wall and sprinklers and, if they don’t get them, they’ll have to shut down.
“I was heart-broken, and we gathered the elders together and we cried. It was like a death,” said Pastor Jeff Kane.
Kane said they certainly don’t have the money to make the needed repairs.
Now he’s worried about those needing help in the future and those needing help right now.
“And mainly thinking about those mothers and children. That has been what’s kept me awake at night,” said Kane.
Fire chief Ty Cobb is on the homeless commission.
He said he’s a big supporter of Kane’s work.
He gave the church a 30-day extension to find the current residents a temporary home but said ultimately, he has no choice but to enforce the codes to prevent a tragedy.
“And if you take a room, a 10 by 10 room, like at Pastor Kane’s church with one exit and no windows, smoke can bank down to the floor level within three minutes,” said Cobb.
So now, they’re praying for a miracle.
“Through a group effort we believe something good will come of this. We’re very hopeful,” said Kane.
Currently, the church is working to get the two mothers and six children living there a place to stay.
They’re also needing to raise money in a hurry.
If you’d like to help, you can contact Kane at (303) 916-9688. You can also contact the church at 2800 Trotwood Ave. in Columbia or call 931-388-3703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.