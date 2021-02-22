COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Police is investigating a shooting that struck an eight-month-old child in the head on Saturday afternoon.
Police said Kobia Eugene Lloyd, 21, was involved in an altercation with a 22-year-old woman who was the mother of his children in the parking lot of Hallmark Apartments, 400 Hallmark Dr., around 3:30 p.m.
During the altercation, Lloyd fired one shot from a handgun into a vehicle occupied by the woman and their three children, ages 2, 1 and 8 months). The 8-month-old child was struck in the head.
The child is listed in critical but stable condition at Monroe Carrel Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Police have obtained warrants charging Lloyd for four counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment and aggravated child endangerment. Detectives are following up on leads that may lead to Lloyd being located and taken into custody.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lloyd is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900 or Columbia Police SAFE Tip email.
