Chaz Molder COVID test - 7/14/20
 

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder gets a COVID-19 test on July 14. Molder announced July 16 that both he and his wife tested positive. (Photo: Twitter/Chaz Molder)

 
 

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the mayor announced on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.

"Liz and I just received news that we both tested positive for COVID-19," Molder wrote. "Fortunately, our symptoms are mild, but they are present. We will continue to self-isolate until the virus runs its course."

The latest numbers for Maury County released on Wednesday showed 529 cases, with 238 being active, and three deaths.

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles announced last week that he would not mandate residents to wear face coverings.

"The virus is serious and does not discriminate. Please remain vigilant," Molder wrote.

 
 

