COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the mayor announced on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.
"Liz and I just received news that we both tested positive for COVID-19," Molder wrote. "Fortunately, our symptoms are mild, but they are present. We will continue to self-isolate until the virus runs its course."
The latest numbers for Maury County released on Wednesday showed 529 cases, with 238 being active, and three deaths.
Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles announced last week that he would not mandate residents to wear face coverings.
"The virus is serious and does not discriminate. Please remain vigilant," Molder wrote.
Liz and I just received news that we both tested positive for COVID-19. 🦠 Fortunately, our symptoms are mild, but they are present. We will continue to self-isolate until the virus runs its course. This virus is serious and does not discriminate. Please remain vigilant. 😷— Chaz Molder (@chazmolder) July 16, 2020
Earlier today, @lizmolder was experiencing #COVID19 symptoms (shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste). We spoke w our medical provider who recommended we both get tested, which we did...1/ pic.twitter.com/LRDYc2hIWq— Chaz Molder (@chazmolder) July 14, 2020
Because of her symptoms, and pending test results, we will self-isolate until results come back. Grateful to be able to get tested quickly & easily. Can confirm the test was not bad, and can admit @lizmolder handled better than me. If in doubt, get tested. PS-wear a 😷! 2/2— Chaz Molder (@chazmolder) July 14, 2020
