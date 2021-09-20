Benjamin Sowell

Arrest warrants for first degree murder have been obtained against Benjamin Sowell by Columbia Police.

 Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted on a murder charge in Columbia has been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list.

Benjamin Jermaine Sowell, 40, was added to the Most Wanted list on Monday.

Sowell is accused of shooting Michael Shea Boyd, 53, around noon on Sept. 4. Boyd was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Warrants have been obtained for first degree murder, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a firearm.

If you have information about Sowell’s whereabouts, contact Columbia Police at 931-560-1670 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.