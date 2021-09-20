COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted on a murder charge in Columbia has been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list.
Benjamin Jermaine Sowell, 40, was added to the Most Wanted list on Monday.
Sowell is accused of shooting Michael Shea Boyd, 53, around noon on Sept. 4. Boyd was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Columbia Police have identified the suspect in a shooting on Hannaway Street on Saturday that left one person dead.
Warrants have been obtained for first degree murder, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a firearm.
If you have information about Sowell’s whereabouts, contact Columbia Police at 931-560-1670 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
🚨Most Wanted Alert! 40 y/o Benjamin Jermaine Sowell has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. He is wanted by Columbia Police Dept and TBI for First Degree Murder, Agg Assault, Felon in Possession of Firearm, and more. Call Columbia PD at 931-560-1670, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/OxnegXKNFJ— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 20, 2021
