COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted on a murder charge in Columbia has been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list.

Benjamin Jermaine Sowell, 40, was added to the Most Wanted list on Monday.

Sowell is accused of shooting Michael Shea Boyd, 53, around noon on Sept. 4. Boyd was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police identify suspect in Columbia shooting death Columbia Police have identified the suspect in a shooting on Hannaway Street on Saturday that left one person dead.

Warrants have been obtained for first degree murder, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a firearm.

If you have information about Sowell’s whereabouts, contact Columbia Police at 931-560-1670 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.