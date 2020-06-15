COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Central High has suspended summer football workouts through July 5 after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
On Saturday, Columbia football coach Jason Hoath was contacted by a parent with concerns about one of the football players having direct contact with someone who has COVID-19. As a precaution, football workouts were canceled by staff, coaches and the county's athletics director on Monday pending the test results of the student-athlete. The test results showed the student had tested positive.
Columbia Central immediately suspended workouts through the TSSAA-mandated dead period - June 21-July 5 - to allow more than the 14 days of quarantine recommended by the CDC. The locker rooms and training facilities at Columbia Central have been thoroughly cleaned, allowing other sports teams to continue their athletic practices and workouts.
The guidelines for return to athletics and band help keep student-athletes and band members safe by implementing social distancing, requiring masks and daily temperature checks. Masks are required when social distance requirements are compromised.
The school system said in a news release that every effort was taken to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes and band members. Each day coaches and staff inquire how the students feel and are directed to send them home should they believe they acted or looked ill or had a temperature above 100.4 degrees.
The Maury County Public Schools Athletic Department has notified leaders, students and families while maintaining confidentiality that a participant has developed COVID-19 and may have been infectious to others while at a sports-related activity.
Details of the student-athletes and band return to practice guidelines are available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.