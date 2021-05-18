SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The City of Spring Hill selected The Battle of Franklin Trust to operate and manage Rippavilla, a pre-Civil War home with 98 adjoining acres during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

The Battle of Franklin Trust also manages two historic sites in Franklin –Carnton Plantation and Carter house.

“Rippavilla played a key role in the Battle of Spring Hill on November 29, 1864, which led to the Battle of Franklin the following day,” said Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson in a news releases. “We welcome the opportunity to tell Rippavilla’s story and interpret the lives of the Cheairs family. In addition, the story of slavery and the enslaved at Rippavilla is profoundly impactful and will help guests better understand the path toward civil war.”

Rippavilla is owned and has been supported by the City of Spring Hill since 2017. It was opened to the public in the mid-1990s.

RippaVilla closing doors at the end of the month NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - RippaVilla Incorporated will no longer serve as the management company for the historic plantation property after the C…

“Rippavilla presents many opportunities to preserve and interpret the history of the area both before, during and after the Civil War. Our mission at the Battle of Franklin Trust is to teach how the war redefined America and how we have all been impacted by it and its results.”

The Battle of Franklin Trust will reopen Rippavilla to the public on May 24 for guided tours as well as specialty tours. The site will be open seven days a week.