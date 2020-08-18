COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - One person has been arrested and another is wanted after the September 2019 drug-related death of a Franklin woman, the TBI announced in a news release.
The TBI began investigating the death of Casey Hollis, 29, on Sept. 27, 2019, after she was found dead from what the investigation showed with fentanyl toxicity. Agents determined that Ariella Berlin and Hobie Montana King provided the substance to Hollis.
The Maury County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Berlin, 27, with two counts of second-degree murder and King, 28, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Berlin was arrested on Aug. 12 by TBI Special agents and Maury County Sheriff’s Office detectives and was booked into the Maury County Jail on a $100,000 bond. King remains at large. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of King, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
