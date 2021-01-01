COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Maury Regional Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2021 at 05:19 New Years Day.
Mia Dani Marie Busby is the daughter of Haley Spanninger and Justin Busby.
Mia weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces and was 17.5 inches long.
The hospital says the family received a wagon full of special gifts to honor the special occasion.
