COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Maury Regional Health will be conducting several first-dose vaccination clinics this week as the state has expanded eligibility.
Effective Monday, those eligible for vaccination include individuals age 65 and older and Phase 1b, which includes K-12 educators and school staff.
Click to determine eligibility.
Maury Regional Health will be conducting clinics by appointment on the following dates and locations:
- Monday – Columbia
- Tuesday – Columbia and Hohenwald
- Wednesday – Columbia
- Thursday – Columbia
Columbia vaccination clinics will be held at the Maury Regional Medical Plaza, 854 W. James Campbell Blvd., Suite 100. Vaccinations in Hohenwald will be conducted at Lewis Health Center, 617 W. Main St.
Those eligible for vaccination should register on the website.
