COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Maury Regional Health on Saturday reported a record number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, as the virus continues to spread through Middle Tennessee.
Maury Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Martin Chaney said the hospital was treating 107 COVID inpatients, with 28 in critical care.
The hospital set its previous record at 102 COVID inpatients in December 2020.
Chaney said vaccinations, social distancing, masking, and monoclonal antibody treatments are the best ways to curb this trend of COVID cases.
As of Saturday, Maury Regional Health has administered more than 30,000 vaccinations.
Chaney said 90.4% of hospitalized COVID inpatients at Maury Regional Health in August were not fully vaccinated and added that trends suggest the number of hospitalizations will increase in the future.
Governor plans to make no changes to COVID-19 response as state sees record number of hospitalizations
Thursday is the second day in a row that Tennessee has set a record for the highest amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson said he is concerned about the continued burden on frontline staff.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 continues to go in the wrong direction in Tennessee as health experts say our state is now number one in the c…
With a doctor’s order, a doctor can administer Monoclonal antibody treatments. Still, it must be before symptoms are severe or require hospitalization. Maury Regional Health is among the hospitals offering this treatment. To learn more click here.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Vanderbilt’s Covid Infusion Clinic is seeing a huge spike in people coming in for …
Maury Regional Health said it is administering vaccines at its mobile unit and vaccination clinic at 854 W. James Campbell Blvd. For more information about vaccination, click here.
