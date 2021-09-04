COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Maury Regional Health on Saturday reported a record number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, as the virus continues to spread through Middle Tennessee.

Maury Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Martin Chaney said the hospital was treating 107 COVID inpatients, with 28 in critical care.

The hospital set its previous record at 102 COVID inpatients in December 2020.

"On Friday, Maury Regional Medical Center was forced to transition most private rooms to semi-private in an effort to serve the influx of patients. Today, we have 162 inpatients at Maury Regional Medical Center and 107 system-wide are COVID patients. We also have a large number of patients in our emergency departments being evaluated at this time and expect more COVID admissions," Chaney said in a release on Saturday.

Chaney said vaccinations, social distancing, masking, and monoclonal antibody treatments are the best ways to curb this trend of COVID cases.

As of Saturday, Maury Regional Health has administered more than 30,000 vaccinations.

Chaney said 90.4% of hospitalized COVID inpatients at Maury Regional Health in August were not fully vaccinated and added that trends suggest the number of hospitalizations will increase in the future.

"We cannot continue to live our lives as if this virus does not exist. The delta variant is two to three times more contagious than the original strain. If we continue to go unvaccinated and gather in group settings unmasked, we will overwhelm the health care systems in our state," Chaney said.

Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson said he is concerned about the continued burden on frontline staff.

"Each day, I am amazed at how our care teams rise to the challenge and treat more and more patients; however, I am worried about the toll this is taking on them. As a community, we must do all that we can to support the nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists and others who are fighting for our patients, the majority of whom have chosen not to be vaccinated," Watson said.

With a doctor’s order, a doctor can administer Monoclonal antibody treatments. Still, it must be before symptoms are severe or require hospitalization. Maury Regional Health is among the hospitals offering this treatment. To learn more click here.

"While breakthrough infections have occurred—and occur with all vaccines—the COVID vaccine remains extremely effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths. Please get vaccinated. We also strongly encourage anyone with severe symptoms to visit their physician and discuss monoclonal antibody treatment," Chaney said.

Maury Regional Health said it is administering vaccines at its mobile unit and vaccination clinic at 854 W. James Campbell Blvd. For more information about vaccination, click here.