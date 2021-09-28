COLUMBIA, TENN. (WSMV) - Maury Regional Health has started offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster doses Monday.
The booster doses are designed to further enhance the immunity of an individual who has been full vaccinated.
According to the CDC, the following groups are eligible for a booster dose:
- People age 65 and older and/or residents in long-term care settings
- People ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions
- People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer booster, based on their individual benefits and risks, and are encouraged to consult their medical provider.
- People ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a Pfizer booster, based on their individual benefits and risks, and are encouraged to consult their medical provider.
In order to qualify, you must have been fully vaccinated six months prior to receiving the booster dose.
People vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are not currently eligible for a booster.
“We anticipate that guidance regarding booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be released in the coming weeks,” said Interim CEO and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chaney, MD. “Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce hospitalizations and deaths. If you have any questions or concerns about vaccination, please talk with a medical professional and make an informed decision.”
Vaccines are available to those who qualify at the MRH walk-in vaccine clinic at 854 W. James Campbell Boulevard in Columbia, the Maury Regional Mobile Unit, local health departments and retail pharmacies.
For more information on he booster shots, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.