MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Maury Regional Health announced today they will be furloughing 340 employees after experiencing a 35% decrease in revenue.
According to the hospital it will begin next week. Officials said that the facility would remain fully-staffed in the areas dealing directly with covid-19 patients.
“We have an extraordinary team of professionals at Maury Regional Health and I am grateful for their dedication to our organization and our community. We are experiencing unprecedented events as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. After much deliberation, we were forced to make the difficult decision to furlough employees in the face of declining volumes and revenue. We plan to begin calling back employees as patient volumes normalize,” said MRH CEO Alan Watson.
According to Watson, the decline in volumes can predominately be attributed to the mandated cancellation of non-emergent surgeries and waning outpatient visits resulting from self-isolation.
Furlough length will vary based on the area of service and the increase in patient volumes over time, specific to each service.
Maury Regional Health employs more than 3,000 individuals with hospitals in Columbia, Lewisburg and Waynesboro as well as 20 Maury Regional Medical Group practices and numerous outpatient facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.