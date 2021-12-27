missing woman
Misty Leigh Swanson, age 46

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing woman on Monday.

MCSF put out a bulletin on Sunday for 46-year-old Misty Leigh Swanson, who left her home on Harlan Road in North Columbia in the early morning hours.

According to the release, Swanson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie. Her intended destination is not known.

Swanson is 5’10”, 203 lbs. and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information Swanson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maury County Sheriff’s Department directly at 931-388-5151.

