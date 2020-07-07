Maury County to not issue mask mandate

MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Maury County will not be issuing a mask mandate

As expected, Mayor Andy Ogles said it’s all about infringing on liberties

In a Facebook video largely filled with references to freedom and celebrating the veterans who fought for it, Ogles said the county would not force masks on the people.

“I urge you to listen to your doctor, listen to Maury Regional,” Ogles said. “ Masks are not a perfect solution but they can help contain virus particles that you may shed.”

Just last month, News 4 interviewed he mayor after he wrote a letter to Gov. Bill Lee asking him to end covid-19 restrictions. He said they were doing more harm than good for businesses. That letter was sent June 4.

Since Ogles sent that letter, there were 379 cases on Tuesday, but, on June 7, there was 115 cases. In month since the mayor urged the end to restrictions, the total cases have tripled.