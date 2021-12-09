MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A Maury County Schools confirmed to News 4 that a student made a threat on Wednesday, but no students are in danger.
According to Maury County Public Schools, the incident has been contained at Culleoka Unit School. On Thursday, the school is operating normally "with expanded coverage of the Maury County Sheriff's Department." No schools in Maury County are on lockdown.
"MCPS has taken the proper steps and addressed the situation accordingly with the Maury County Sheriff's Department," Maury County Public Schools Spokesman Jack Cobb said in an email to News 4.
According to Maury County Public Schools, residents within a 5-mile radius of an incident, the Sheriff's department received an audio recording about another incident not related to Wednesday's threat.
