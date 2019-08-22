MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Maury County Student was arrested after making threats to a school.
The threat was made at Hampshire Unit High School.
According to the Maury County Sheriff's Department, the student was arrested for Commission of an Act of Terrorism. After a detention hearing, a judge ruled the student would remain in custody.
The school brought in extra officers after it learned about the threat, but no classes or activities were canceled.
