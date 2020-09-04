MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Maury County Schools has released an update on the effects of COVID-19 within its schools.
According to the school district, two public schools and two high school teams are currently closed/suspended activities. The list is as follows:
- Battle Creek Elementary School ALL returning 9/14
- Baker Elementary School ALL returning 9/8
- CHS Cross Country Team returning 9/8
- CHS Volleyball Team returning 9/11
Several schools also have classrooms closed or students absent due to COVID-19 protocols. The list is as follows:
- Howell Elementary First Grade Classroom returning 9/8
- Battle Creek Elementary Second Grade Classroom returning 9/14
- Brown Elementary Pre-K Classroom returning 9/8
- Whitthorne Middle Sixth Grade Classrooms returning 9/8
- EA Cox Middle Fifth Grade Classrooms returning 9/14
- EA Cox Middle 35 Students returning 9/17
- Culleoka Unit School 16 Students returning 9/14
- Spring Hill High School 11 Students returning 9/15
- Spring Hill High School 9 Students returning 9/16
