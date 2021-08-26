COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Maury County Public Schools have announced Columbia Central High School will be closed on Friday, August 27th due to a staffing shortage.

On Wednesday, the district announced Central High would be closed Thursday due to a staffing shortage, but today's notice will close out the week.

Just an hour earlier, the district announced the Spring Hill High School football game would be on canceled on Friday due to Covid-19 cases and exposures.

Cheatham County Schools remains closed due to staffing shortages.

Coffee County Schools to close next week for COVID concerns

Coffee County Schools will be closed beginning Monday through the Labor Day holiday due to COVID concerns, the school system announced on Thursday.

Students will attend school on Friday.

“This closure is being made to allow students to be out of the buildings for 10 consecutive days, the length of a typical quarantine or isolation period,” the school system said in a release.

Schools will now be closed Monday through Wednesday. A scheduled in-service day on Thursday followed by a day out of school on Friday because of Bonnaroo.

Students will report back to school on Tuesday, Sept. 7 after the Labor Day holiday.

The school system said extracurricular student activities are being allowed to continue based upon the status of COVID spread within that particular group of students. Students and families should communicate with coaches, teachers or advisers for any potential schedule changes for extracurricular activities.

“This decision was made in an attempt to provide our students with the most complete school experience possible,” the school system said in a release. “The district will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.

The parent/guardian of any student unable to return to school on Sept. 7 due to COVID-related concerns should contact the school nurse.