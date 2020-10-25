COLUMBIA, TENN. (WSMV) - As of Monday, October 26, Maury Regional Medical Center will suspend any elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay.
This decision comes after a record setting number of patients were being treating within MRMC.
50 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 20 of which are in the medical center's 26-bed intensive care unit.
“During the past few days, our region has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases. We have consistently seen COVID-19 numbers spike following holidays and the latest climb follows recent fall breaks in our region,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson.
As of October 22, statewide hospitalizations reached a new record at 1,300 and ICU bed availability was at 11%.
The surgery suspension will last for a total of two weeks, and will be re-evaluated by medical center leadership based on hospital utilization and staffing.
