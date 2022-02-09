MOUNT PLEASANT, TN (WSMV) – Family of the high schooler who passed away in a minibike crash earlier this year spoke out Wednesday.

Renee Hawkins' son died in a minibike crash at Mt. Pleasant High School. She said he was an average teenager who loved mechanics.

"He loved the movie Herbie, and he was starting to like the design of vans," Hawkins said Wednesday, pointing to the objects decorating her son's temporary gravesite. "The mustang is from me because he loved mustangs."

THP: Student dies after motorcycle crash at Mt. Pleasant High A high school student is dead after an incident at a high school in Maury County on Wednesday evening, Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Hawkins said Josiah Fisher, her 17-year-old son, had a deep love for cars, mechanics, and learning the way things worked.

"He would take it apart and try to put it back together. Josiah was very special in that way," she explained.

His interests were rivaled only by his love for his family.

"Every night we would say goodnight, sweet dreams, and I love you to each other," Hawkins said, tearfully." His comical side, his loving side, is going to be very much missed."

"He was diagnosed with Asperger's at a very young age. Today that means he's on the autism spectrum," she said. "Those parents understand how loving these children can be."

Josiah died in a minibike crash on Mt. Pleasant High School property on January 26. According to police, he was test driving a minibike in shop class. The family's attorney, Shannon Wiggins, said a teacher was not present at the time, and investigations by the Hughes & Coleman Law Firm, the school, and THP are pending.

Community reacts to student’s death in Maury County A community is mourning the loss of one student following a minibike crash at Mt. Pleasant High School.

"There's a lot of questions we have as to how this was able to happen," Wiggins told News4. "What we do know is that the motorbike that was involved was not Josiah's motorbike. It belonged to another student, and it did happen during school hours."

In the meantime, Hawkins doesn't miss a night with her son.

"I come every night, and I bring him a Faygo, or sometimes I bring him an Orange Crush because he liked those. And I bring him a different goodie, a different treat, and tell him goodnight and sweet dreams, and I love you. And I will not stop doing that."

Hawkins is raising money for a memorial bench at Josiah's gravesite. The link to that GoFundMe is here.