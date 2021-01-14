MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles has sent a letter to Governor Lee requesting that the state take immediate action to divest any and all Tennessee-held equity and debt with the following companies: Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet aka Google.
The letter, sent to us on Wednesday night, is also addressed to Lt. Governor McNally, Speaker Sexton, and Members of the General Assembly.
Mayor Ogles begins by explaining how he was appalled by the violence that took place at the Nation's Capitol last week.
"The actions of a few DO NOT represent the majority, they do not represent me, nor do they represent you; they do not represent Tennessee values," he stated.
The letter continues to state that the major technological companies listed above are "systematically silencing and censoring millions of law abiding, patriotic Americans."
"The above listed companies are waging war on freedom of speech and have taken the extraordinary step of deleting / censoring the President of the United States. Whether one agrees or disagrees, whether one likes or dislikes Donald Trump he IS the POTUS and will remain so until January 20th, 2021. If the President of the United States can be censored and silenced by these companies without due process, then so can anyone," Mayor Ogles wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.