MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Maury County Mayor has confirmed the county's first COVID-19 death Thursday morning.
Mayor Andy Ogles posted on his Facebook page saying the individual was an elderly patient with preexisting conditions. He also wrote, "prayers for the family."
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,362 confirmed cases in the state Wednesday. Maury County was listed with 29 positive cases and 549 negative.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
