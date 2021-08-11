COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The mayor of Maury County released a proclamation on Wednesday calling for a special session to address Gov. Bill Lee and what he calls "his continued abuses of power."
Mayor Andy Ogles called on the General Assembly to "defend freedom, liberty and individual rights" by addressing the following items.
In the proclamation, Ogles criticized governor, pointing to his "indecisiveness and half-measures."
"At a time when truly conservative Governors are aggressively fighting against both local and federal assaults on our freedoms, Governor Lee is taking the twisting path to appease the Left and their allies," said Mayor Ogles.
Ogles also asked Tennesseans to have their voices heard by reaching out to their local legislators.
