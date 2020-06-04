Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles wants all social distancing regulations lifted for his county and the rest of Tennessee.
Ogles said Governor Bill Lee’s remaining coronavirus restrictions are “doing more harm than good,” and sent the governor a letter detailing how the regulations are hurting his county’s economy.
Do you think Governor Lee should lift remaining coronavirus restrictions?
"With this six foot social distancing, there's a lot of small businesses, small restaurants, that really can't open because they can't have enough customers in there to pay their bills, pay their staff," Ogles said.
"A lot of them may not open, and those that do, are going to struggle to stay open."
Mayor Ogles says his county is equipped to handle new cases if they arise.
