MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Maury County Sheriff's Department are looking for the person or persons responsible for the killing of a privately-owned Red Stag deer.

The deer was reportedly shot and killed between the evening hours of Wednesday, Dec. 4 and the early morning of Friday, Dec. 6. The deer was on private property in the Columbia/Mount Pleasant area.

The owner of the deer is offering a $5,000 reward for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deer's death.

If you have any information, contact the Maury County Sheriff's Department at 931-388-5151.

