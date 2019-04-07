MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The body of a 69-year-old man who went missing while fishing on the Duck River on Saturday has been found.
According to the Maury County Sheriff's Office, investigators received a call late Saturday night about the man. The agency responded and conducted a search for the man throughout the morning and afternoon Sunday until storms made them call off the search.
The body of the man was located around 3:20 p.m. and recovered from the Duck River.
The body will be sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy. The man's identity has not been confirmed by investigators at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.