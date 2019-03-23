COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The Maury County Fire Department announced plans for Fire Station No. 12 on Carters Creek Pike, according to a news release.
The Maury County Commission approved the purchase of the Jacobs property at 1174 Carters Creek Pike in January. The construction of the new station will begin when plans are finalized and budgets set by the County Commission.
“Our goal is to place fire stations within five road miles of all areas of Maury County,” the fire department said in a news release. “This addition will cover areas of growth that are currently outside of a five-mile response from one of our other 11 stations. The new station will dramatically improve the response time to this area.”
The Carters Creek Pike corridor was identified as an area that needed a new station due to rapid growth in the area.
Maury County Fire is an all-volunteer deparment and its 175 members serve the unincorporated areas of Maury County.
