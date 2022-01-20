COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – Emergency crews pulled two people from a rising creek in Columbia on Wednesday night.
Maury County Fire arrived at the scene on Rally Hill Road, where waters swept a vehicle down a creek that had flooded the roadway with two people inside.
With the help of several agencies from the Franklin and Spring Hill fire, both people were swiftly rescued from the rising waters and transported to a nearby hospital. Doctors treated the two people for hypothermia.
At the scene, crews reported freezing temperatures, rising swift water, and cold rain. Several firefighters also had to be treated for hypothermia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.