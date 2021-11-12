Some of Middle Tennessee's best artist get together this weekend for a small-town exhibit of their work. "Down a Country Road" shows off music, photography, painting and sculpture. News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Some of Middle Tennessee's best artists get together this weekend for a small-town exhibit of their work.

Down a Country Road IV in Columbia shows off music, photography, painting, and sculpture. This weekend, it has instant credibility for an art show when you see songwriter Pat Alger sitting and singing in the corner playing the songs he wrote.

"We're gonna stare at the moon Small town Saturday night....Small town Saturday night," Alger said.

Alger's musical genius wrote 10 number 1 songs is the same genius you'll see at Down a Country Road IV, just in other artistic forms. What you will see are Carousel carvings, sculptured creations, and plenty of paintings on the wall.

"This is all professional working artists, all of this created during COVID," Leiper's Fork artist Anne Goetze explained.

It's all put together for you to see inside an old General Store in Maury County.

Artist and Photographer Stacy Zaferes can't put her camera down. So what she shoots is on the walls here too.

"All of this is a totally different mindset," Zaferes said. "All put together like this, and it's all in a beautiful location."

The art show takes place at the Theta General Store located at 2278 Les Robinson Road on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To get more information about the event, call 931-797-1746.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.