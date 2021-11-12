COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Some of Middle Tennessee's best artists get together this weekend for a small-town exhibit of their work.
Down a Country Road IV in Columbia shows off music, photography, painting, and sculpture. This weekend, it has instant credibility for an art show when you see songwriter Pat Alger sitting and singing in the corner playing the songs he wrote.
"We're gonna stare at the moon Small town Saturday night....Small town Saturday night," Alger said.
Alger's musical genius wrote 10 number 1 songs is the same genius you'll see at Down a Country Road IV, just in other artistic forms. What you will see are Carousel carvings, sculptured creations, and plenty of paintings on the wall.
"This is all professional working artists, all of this created during COVID," Leiper's Fork artist Anne Goetze explained.
It's all put together for you to see inside an old General Store in Maury County.
Artist and Photographer Stacy Zaferes can't put her camera down. So what she shoots is on the walls here too.
"All of this is a totally different mindset," Zaferes said. "All put together like this, and it's all in a beautiful location."
The art show takes place at the Theta General Store located at 2278 Les Robinson Road on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To get more information about the event, call 931-797-1746.
