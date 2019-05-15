COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A Maury County teacher is accused of stealing almost $1,500 from a softball team fundraiser.
Amy Helms is a coach at Cox Middle School. She was confronted by a school administrator after not turning in the money from a fundraiser, according to her arrest report.
She told the administration she had the money at home, then she stopped showing up for work and blocked the administrator’s number.
Helms was arrested for theft.
The school district told News4 Helms has been on a leave of absence since April 17.
