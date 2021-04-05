NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center is partnering with Piedmont Natural Gas, Connectus Health and local community organizations to bring 2,500 COVID-19 vaccines to North Nashville residents.
Vaccines will be administered from Monday through Friday at Hadley Park.
The vaccination event will utilize the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Starting now, all Davidson County Residents age 16 and older are eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made at https://t.co/LEFI8p3Ne7 by clicking on the yellow box. Appointments can also be made by calling 615-862-7777. pic.twitter.com/gCmfXmu2bh— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) March 31, 2021
Metro Coronavirus Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir says the clinic will hopefully reach community members who otherwise not sign up for a vaccine appointment at the Music City Center.
"We need to get more of our minorities in our city vaccinated. We need to get more young people vaccinated," Dr. Jahangir said. "That happens by being intentional and by having leaders who people trust to get them there.”
The five-day event starts Monday and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hadley Park. You can sign up for an appointment by clicking here.
