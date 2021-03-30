NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center is partnering with Piedmont Natural Gas, Connectus Health and local community- and faith-based organizations to bring 2,500 COVID-19 vaccines to residents in north Nashville.
The vaccines will be administered April 5-9 at Hadley Park. Community members can register online.
MWCHC is working with North Nashville partners to register community members.
“We are honored to partner with our fellow community organizations to help get vaccines to our neighbors,” said Katina Beard, Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center CEO, in a news release. “Getting 2,500 vaccines distributed to the public would only be possible with the cooperation of Piedmont Natural Gas, Connectus Health and our many community partners. We are so excited to provide such a vital resource for our community.”
