NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Health Center is celebrating health center week by giving back to its patients.
The Matthew Walker Health Center is holding three giveaways this week:
- Drive-Up Diaper Giveaway and Immunizations on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Matthew Walker Health Center - 1035 14th Ave N, Nashville
- Free Back-to-School Supplies on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Matthew Walker Health Center - 1035 14th Ave N, Nashville
- Free COVID Testing and PPE Giveaway on Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Matthew Walker Health Center - 1035 14th Ave N, Nashville
“We are honored to celebrate National Health Center Week with great community partners,” MWCHC CEO Katina Beard said in a statement on Monday. “It’s also a great opportunity to give back to our incredible staff, who have remained devoted to providing vital health care to the entire region throughout the COVID pandemic.”
For more information on these handouts, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.