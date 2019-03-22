Matthew Charles, the former inmate who Kim Kardashian West offered to cover his rent for five years, tells News4 he has found an apartment in Nashville.

This comes one week after a second landlord in Nashville turned him away.

Kardashian West offered to pay five years rent up front for Charles after he was first denied a lease application earlier this month. Charles tells News4 the landlord denied him because of his lack of credit and criminal record. She tweeted this on March 15 asking Nashville landlords to step up and help Charles.

Matthew Charles’s lease application was rejected again bc of his criminal record (even w me paying his rent in advance). If there are any landlords w a 2 bedroom in Nashville willing to give Mr Charles a 2nd chance, contact mocapt615@gmail.com Serious inquiries only, thank you 🙏🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 15, 2019

Convicted of selling crack cocaine and illegally possessing a firearm in 1996, Charles was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He was granted early release in 2016 after serving more than two decades behind bars. Charles received national attention because he was ordered back to prison in 2018, two years after his sentence was ruled unfair. He was released again on January 3.

