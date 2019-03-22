Matthew Charles

Matthew Charles, the former inmate who Kim Kardashian West offered to cover his rent for five years, tells News4 he has found an apartment in Nashville.

This comes one week after a second landlord in Nashville turned him away.

Kardashian West offered to pay five years rent up front for Charles after he was first denied a lease application earlier this month. Charles tells News4 the landlord denied him because of his lack of credit and criminal record. She tweeted this on March 15 asking Nashville landlords to step up and help Charles.

Convicted of selling crack cocaine and illegally possessing a firearm in 1996, Charles was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He was granted early release in 2016 after serving more than two decades behind bars. Charles received national attention because he was ordered back to prison in 2018, two years after his sentence was ruled unfair. He was released again on January 3. 

You can read the original story here.

